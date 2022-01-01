Monster Trucks and Motocross

Come see your favorite monster trucks race and crush cars during two days of high flying Monster Trucks, and action-packed Free Style Moto X

Captain Jack Spareribs

Join Captain Jack Spareribs on his pirate shipwreck for family comedy, magic, juggling, and amazing feats of ventriloquism.

 

Michael Mezmer

Michael Mezmer's Trance-Nosis show is absolutely fascinating entertainment where the audience becomes the stars. Every show holds unexpected and entertaining surprises.

 

Twinkle Time

With a super pop sound, mixed in with hip hop and plenty of EDM glam, Twinkle gives an energetic bilingual family friendly show.

 

Los Moralitos Circus

4th generation circus family performing death defying acrobatics including The Globe Of Death, High wire, Wheel of Destiny, Chuy The Clown, and Aerial Lyra.

Pacific Animal Productions

Renowned for bring wildlife education to life for thousands of people, their immersive, interactive walk-through exhibits featuring rescued animals of all types, will sure to be a highlight if the 2022 Santa Cruz County Fair.

 

