Monster Trucks and Motocross

Come see your favorite monster trucks race and crush cars during two days of high flying Monster Trucks, and action-packed Free Style Moto X
Join Captain Jack Spareribs on his pirate shipwreck for family comedy, magic, juggling, and amazing feats of ventriloquism.
Michael Mezmer's Trance-Nosis show is absolutely fascinating entertainment where the audience becomes the stars. Every show holds unexpected and entertaining surprises.
With a super pop sound, mixed in with hip hop and plenty of EDM glam, Twinkle gives an energetic bilingual family friendly show.
4th generation circus family performing death defying acrobatics including The Globe Of Death, High wire, Wheel of Destiny, Chuy The Clown, and Aerial Lyra.
Renowned for bring wildlife education to life for thousands of people, their immersive, interactive walk-through exhibits featuring rescued animals of all types, will sure to be a highlight if the 2022 Santa Cruz County Fair.